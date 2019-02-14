Larry Joseph Dever, 63, Gravel Switch, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
|
He was born on July 21, 1955 in Lebanon. Dever was a farmer, having been a Boyle County Stockyard employee for many years, and an avid photographer.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Ralph Eugene Dever.
Survivors include: mother, Allene Miller Dever; brother, Donnie Dever; sister, Ruth Ann Elliott; and three nephews, Coleman Dever, Clint Dever and Daniel Elliott.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Pallbearers were Timmy Holderman, Coleman Dever, Clint Dever, Andy Coyle, Matt Coyle, and Frank Miller.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019