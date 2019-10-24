|
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Laura Leigh "Lori" Thomas, 53, Orlando, Florida, gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Lori enjoyed her position at Matthews Bus Alliance as their internet sales manager. Lori was an avid traveler who loved seeing the world. She played the guitar, had won an art scholarship, earned an accounting degree, served as an LPN at Florida Hospital, and was an aerobics instructor. Lori found great joy in spending time with her family, her beloved dogs, and always doted on her two grandsons, Jude, 13 and Jaxon, 10.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Mary "Bernice" Bates, William Lawrence Payne Sr., and Dawson W. Bates "Doc"; and two brothers, William L. "Willie" Payne Jr. and Samuel B. "Sambo" Payne.
Survivors include: her life partner, Thomas W. Carter; her children, Jonathan "Jude" Mattingly (Newt), Samantha Jo Carter; and other children include Hayley Rae Carter-Fredrickson, Hunter W. Carter-Fredrickson, Chad Duke Carter, and Courtney J. Carter; grandchildren, Jude and Jaxon Mattingly; her siblings, Pam Drury (Larry), Pat Payne, Gayla Clements (Doug), and Tracy Seabrooks (Jerry); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Following the memorial service Thomas traveled to Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon for viewing on Friday, Oct.18 and a Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Pat Payne, Doug Clements, Jerry Seabrooks, Larry Joe Drury, Anthony Drury, and Hunter Carter-Fredrickson.
As Lori was a survivor of childhood cancer her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019
