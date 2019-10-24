Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Leigh "Lori" Thomas. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Leigh "Lori" Thomas, 53, Orlando, Florida, gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Lori enjoyed her position at Matthews Bus Alliance as their internet sales manager. Lori was an avid traveler who loved seeing the world. She played the guitar, had won an art scholarship, earned an accounting degree, served as an LPN at Florida Hospital, and was an aerobics instructor. Lori found great joy in spending time with her family, her beloved dogs, and always doted on her two grandsons, Jude, 13 and Jaxon, 10.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Mary "Bernice" Bates, William Lawrence Payne Sr., and Dawson W. Bates "Doc"; and two brothers, William L. "Willie" Payne Jr. and Samuel B. "Sambo" Payne.

Survivors include: her life partner, Thomas W. Carter; her children, Jonathan "Jude" Mattingly (Newt), Samantha Jo Carter; and other children include Hayley Rae Carter-Fredrickson, Hunter W. Carter-Fredrickson, Chad Duke Carter, and Courtney J. Carter; grandchildren, Jude and Jaxon Mattingly; her siblings, Pam Drury (Larry), Pat Payne, Gayla Clements (Doug), and Tracy Seabrooks (Jerry); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Following the memorial service Thomas traveled to Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon for viewing on Friday, Oct.18 and a Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Pat Payne, Doug Clements, Jerry Seabrooks, Larry Joe Drury, Anthony Drury, and Hunter Carter-Fredrickson.

As Lori was a survivor of childhood cancer her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to Memphis, Tennessee.

Laura Leigh "Lori" Thomas, 53, Orlando, Florida, gained her eternal wings on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.Lori enjoyed her position at Matthews Bus Alliance as their internet sales manager. Lori was an avid traveler who loved seeing the world. She played the guitar, had won an art scholarship, earned an accounting degree, served as an LPN at Florida Hospital, and was an aerobics instructor. Lori found great joy in spending time with her family, her beloved dogs, and always doted on her two grandsons, Jude, 13 and Jaxon, 10.She was preceded in death by: her parents, Mary "Bernice" Bates, William Lawrence Payne Sr., and Dawson W. Bates "Doc"; and two brothers, William L. "Willie" Payne Jr. and Samuel B. "Sambo" Payne.Survivors include: her life partner, Thomas W. Carter; her children, Jonathan "Jude" Mattingly (Newt), Samantha Jo Carter; and other children include Hayley Rae Carter-Fredrickson, Hunter W. Carter-Fredrickson, Chad Duke Carter, and Courtney J. Carter; grandchildren, Jude and Jaxon Mattingly; her siblings, Pam Drury (Larry), Pat Payne, Gayla Clements (Doug), and Tracy Seabrooks (Jerry); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.A memorial service was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs, Florida.Following the memorial service Thomas traveled to Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon for viewing on Friday, Oct.18 and a Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.Pallbearers were Pat Payne, Doug Clements, Jerry Seabrooks, Larry Joe Drury, Anthony Drury, and Hunter Carter-Fredrickson.As Lori was a survivor of childhood cancer her family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her memory to Memphis, Tennessee. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.