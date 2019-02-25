Laurie Kemesho Norris, 53, Frankfort, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Norton's Hospital after a long illness.
Laurie attended St. Catharine College, worked for Fruit of the Loom for many years, and returned to college for her license in cosmetology.
She was preceded in death by: her loving grandmother, Ann Krueger; and her loving father, Blake Ohsol.
Survivors include: her mother, Mary Ann Ohsol of Lebanon; father, Richard Ferris of Tomahawk, Wisconsin; her loving sisters, Lisa Ferris and Lori (Jimmy) Burks; daughter, Samantha Ann (Michael) Moore of Frankfort; two grandchildren, Ayden and Briley; and nieces and nephews, Sara Grace, Abby, Anna, Javen, Brody, Lucas, Charley, and Harrison.
Cremation was chosen.
A life celebration will be held later in the spring in the country on the family land.
The family appreciates the loving thoughts, prayers, and care they received
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
