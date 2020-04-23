Leah Nora McRay, 42, Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Mercer County.
She was born on June 23, 1977 in Lebanon to Stephen C. and Regina Glasscock McRay. She was a former employee of Colton's Restaurant of Bardstown.
Survivors include: two daughters, Tahlia Black and Arianna Black; her mother, Regina Glasscock McRay, all of Lexington; her father, Stephen C. McRay of Bardstown; and a brother, Mark Johnston (Tammy) of Paris.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020