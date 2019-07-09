Leoda Garrett Gribbins, 92, Lebanon, passed away July 7, 2019 at her residence after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Arvin Gribbins; three sons, Martin Gribbins, Clayton Gribbins, and Michael Gribbins; six sisters, Eula Bright, Etney Garrett, Zelphia Garrett, Helan Garrett, Jewel Webb, and Emma Sue Rippy.
Survivors include: one son, Harvey Sonny (Bonnie) Gribbins of the Mt. Zion community of Washington County; three daughters, Dorine (Charles) McGowen of Danville, Debbie (Chat) Humphress of Campbellsville, and Nevelda (Gary Brown) Gribbins of Mannsville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Marsha Gribbins of Campbellsville and Jane Gribbins of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Family request visitation after 5 p.m. July 10 at the funeral home
Pallbearers are Darrell Gribbins, Waylon Gribbins, Justin Gribbins, Jason Humphress, Larry Puyear, and Austin Summers.
Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Summers and Derrick Lewis.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 17, 2019