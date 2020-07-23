1/1
Leroy "Scott" Wayne Jr.
1963 - 2020
Leroy "Scott" Wayne Jr., 57, Raywick, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in an automobile accident in Chilhowie, Virginia.
He was born June 5, 1963 in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Leroy and Marilyn Spurling Wayne; aunt and uncle, John J. and Pauline Spurling; sister, Bridgette Wayne; and paternal uncle, Howard Wayne.
Survivors include: his daughter, Brooklyn and her husband, Brandon Foster; two grandbabies, Raegan and Preston Foster of Somerset; a very special friend, Angela Stickle of Lebanon; two sisters, Jackie (Billy) Coots of Shepherdsville and sister, Amanda D. Albritton of St. Cloud, Florida; two brothers, Troy Wayne and Shawn H. Albritton, both of Louisville; three aunts, Dorothy Wayne Sagracy, Joann Wayne Sagracy, both of Lebanon, and Kathy Spurling Minnicks of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two uncles, John (Kathy) Wayne of Lebanon and Leo "Corky" Spurling of Lebanon; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 1, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Visitation will be from noon until time of service.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is restricted to 50 percent capacity, this include for funerals as well. Visitors paying their respects will be asked to wait during busy period until others leave before entering the funeral home. Facemasks are required to enter the facility.
Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
