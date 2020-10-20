1/1
Lester Ray Shouse Sr.
1944 - 2020
Lester Ray Shouse Sr., 76, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born June 12, 1944 in Breathitt County. He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal in Bardstown. Ray was a devoted family man that never met a stranger. He had a love of music. He could usually be found writing a song or strumming his guitar.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Nathan and Stella Mae Shouse; and three brothers, Boyd, LeeRoy and Donnie Wayne Shouse.
Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Alice Roberts Shouse; one son, Lester Shouse Jr. (Pam) of Bardstown; one daughter, Lisa Ann Shouse of Lebanon; one sister, Mary Ann Benningfield of Campbellsville; two brothers, Bill Shouse (Donna) of Indianapolis and Ollie Shouse of Liberty; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may go to Saint Augustine Church or School, 235 South Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Pallbearers are Travis Yates, Jared Shouse, Landen Abell, Jamie Abell, Corey Holcomb, and Derek Shouse.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
October 20, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
