Lincoln Mitchell Spalding, 16 months, Lebanon, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born on April 9, 2018 in Lebanon. Lincoln was the beloved infant son of Patrick and Ashley Spalding. Lincoln will forever be remembered for his sweet smile, loving personality, and love for all things Lion King.

He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Susan Karen Spalding; maternal great-grandfather, Johnny Propes; and paternal great-grandparents, Ivo and Anna Laura Spalding, John A. and Cecilia Spalding.

Left to cherish his memory are: his parents, Patrick Michael and Ashley Nicole Spalding of Lebanon; sister, Chloe Rae Baker of Lebanon; paternal grandfather, David "Doc" Spalding of Lebanon; paternal uncle, Scott (Lauren) Spalding of Lebanon; paternal aunt, Shawna (Ronnie) Richerson of Lebanon; maternal grandmother, Dana (Brian) Garrett of Liberty; maternal grandfather, Mitchell Adams of Liberty; maternal uncle, Jonathan Mitchell Adams of Liberty; maternal great-grandparents, Mitch and Poppy Adams of Liberty and Linda Propes of Russell Springs; and a host of cousins and relatives.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Father Robert Barnell officiated.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton Children's Hospital in honor of Lincoln Spalding.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Adams, Ronnie Richerson, John Lucas Richerson, and Scott Spalding.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019

