Linda C. Hourigan
1944 - 2020
Linda C. Hourigan, 76, Gravel Switch, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Medical Center in Danville. She was born Oct. 1, 1944 in Gravel Switch.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Samuel Tilden and Lucille Gamblin Hourigan; sisters, Wanell Hourigan Sheircliff, Nannie Margaret Hourigan Payne, and Fayrene Hourigan Conder; brothers, Robert "Bobbie" Hourigan, Franklin Dee Hourigan, George T. Hourigan, John Lancaster Hourigan, Thelma Hourigan, Larry Hourigan, and Jerry Allen Hourigan; and brother-in-law, Bob Hourigan.
Survivors include: her sisters, Juanita Hourigan Hodgen, Theresa Hourigan (Gearlad) Robson, Loretta Hourigan Young Collett, and Lorraine (Gary) Hourigan Walston Morgan; brothers, Eugene (Roberta) Hourigan and Fred (Brenda) Hourigan; sisters-in-law, Mary Francis Hourigan, Rebecca Hourigan Tungate, Ruth Collett Hourigan, and Betty Hourigan; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at New Beginnings Community Church, with interment in Hayesville Cemetery. Bro. Stacy Wilson officiated.
Pallbearers were Trevor Morgan, Corey Walston, Cleaver Hourigan, Dakota Rakes, Stevie Gray, and Marty Gribbins.
Honorary pallbearers were Mark Shercliff, Eric Shercliff, Larry Hourigan Jr., Kerry Dale Hourigan, and Major Roution.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
