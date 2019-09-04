Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Ann Key. View Sign Service Information Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Ann Key passed away early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 2019, after a long illness.She was born on Jan. 25, 1966 in Green County to Flora Etta Groves. She professed her faith in Christ at an early age and united with Bethel A.M.E Church of Campbellsville. She later moved to Lebanon and joined First Baptist of Lebanon. Lisa loved to attend church. She was so full of life, laughter, and fun until her illness took a toll on her.Survivors include: her mother, Flora Etta Groves of Louisville; her husband, William "Sonny" Key of Lebanon; three stepchildren, Wesley (Michelle) Key of North Carolina, Rodney Dawson of Springfield, and Terry Lynn Hurrigan of Lexington; three sisters, Mary (Prunice) Barnett and Betty Groves, both of Campbellsville, and Tajna (Phillip) Vinegar of Louisville; two brothers, Henry (Violet) Graves of Columbia and Gary (Margie) Graves of Corpus Christie Texas; nine step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as her special friends and mentors, Barry (Justine) Allen and Frances Gunn.Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.Pallbearers were Ricky Groves, Joshua Graves, Javonte Groves, Shawn Groves, Pat Triggs, and Rodney Dawson.Honorary pallbearers were Stacey Groves, Roney Gertin, Ted Key, Benny Haddin, and Charles Acklin.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019

