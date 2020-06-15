Lisa Luckett Hill, 59, Loretto, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.

She was born July 16, 1960 in Marion County to the late Joe and Shirley Elder Luckett. She was an employee of Maker's Mark distillery and a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church.

Survivors include: her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hill; one daughter, Jessica Hill Scheerhorn (Scott) of Bardstown; one son, Brad Hill (Becca) of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Liam and Landon Scheerhorn, Ann Taylor Hill and Ethan Hill; and two sisters, Judy Kaye Mattingly Johnson (Richard) of LaGrange and Missy Brady (Gerald) of Calvary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Saint Rose Priory Church, 868 Loretto Road, Springfield, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. J. Scott Murphy will officiate.

Pallbearers are Daniel Mattingly, Dustin Mattingly, David Brady, Travis Brady, Timmy Hill, and Bryan Smith.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is in charge of arrangements.



