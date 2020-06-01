Lola Ann Crenshaw, 90, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.
She was born in Center. Lola Ann was the daughter of the late Roy S. and Chattie Judd Asbury. She was a retired beautician living most of her adult life in Glasgow and Lebanon. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by: her former husband, Doyle T. Crenshaw; one brother, William "Bill" Asbury; and two sisters, Cynthia Linder and Mary Jo South.
Survivors include: two sons, Larry Doyle Crenshaw of Liberty and Gary Donald Crenshaw of Lebanon; one sister, Betty Tucker of Glasgow, formerly of Sulphur Well; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ones favorite charity.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis attendance for the viewing and service will be limited to no more than 32 people at any one given time.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis attendance for the viewing and service will be limited to no more than 32 people at any one given time.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.