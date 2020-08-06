1/
Louis Mitchell Abell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Mitchell Abell, 87, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1933 in Lebanon. Abell was a United States Army veteran and a retired diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Edwin Abell and Mary Vida Mitchell Abell; sister, Laura Abell Smith; and grandson, Brian Louis Seals.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Ann Smith Abell of Lebanon; two daughters, Brenda Carol Seals and Betty Wethington, both of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Katelyn Seals of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rachel Wethington of Glasgow, and Austin Wethington of Lebanon; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearers were Harvey Wethington, Austin Wethington, Jesse Seals, Musa Mawanda, David Hardin, and Chris Spalding.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved