Louis Mitchell Abell, 87, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1933 in Lebanon. Abell was a United States Army veteran and a retired diesel mechanic.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Edwin Abell and Mary Vida Mitchell Abell; sister, Laura Abell Smith; and grandson, Brian Louis Seals.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Ann Smith Abell of Lebanon; two daughters, Brenda Carol Seals and Betty Wethington, both of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Katelyn Seals of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rachel Wethington of Glasgow, and Austin Wethington of Lebanon; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Harvey Wethington, Austin Wethington, Jesse Seals, Musa Mawanda, David Hardin, and Chris Spalding.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



