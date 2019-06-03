Lucille Christine Hayes, 91, Lebanon, passed away on May 31, 2019 at her residence after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Martin and Betty Woodrum Adams; her husband, Kenneth Hayes; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Linda) Hayes; one great-grandchild, Dalton Hayes; two sisters, Bonnie Hayes and Blanche Hayes; and three brothers, Clifton Adams, Rural Adams, and Roy Adams.
Survivors include: three sons, Rodney (Linda) Hayes of Lebanon, Dennis (Susie) Hayes of Campbellsville, and Wayne (Karen) Hayes, of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Isa Mae Adams; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Family request visitation after 4 p.m. on June 3, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., June 4, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Bro. Clellan Hayes will officiate.
Pallbearers are Tim Hayes, Stevie Hayes, Troy Benningfield, Marty Adams, Darren Adams, and David Rakes.
Honorary pallbearers are Brent Johnson, Margaret Roller, Sammy Roller, Kenny Hayes, and Glen Sandusky.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 5, 2019