Lucy May Brown, 89, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1929 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: husband, George F. Brown Sr.; parents, Joseph and Lydia Clements Porter; son, Joseph Brown; and daughter, Marcella Porter.
Survivors include: her three sons, George L. Brown, Thomas Brown, and James Leo Brown; seven daughters, Mary Ann Gray, Mary E. Miller, Emma Smith, Gloria Brown, Doris Brown, Geraldine Brown, and Louise Brown.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Melvin Porter, Tryon Porter, David Owens, Gerald Calhoun, Charles Porter, David Brown, Arron Brown, Curtis Brown, Andre Staples, Wayne Smith, and Twyman White.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 31, 2019