Malinda Ann O'Daniel, 83, Louisville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Nazareth Home in Louisville.
She was born Jan. 6, 1937 in Lebanon to Arch L. O'Daniel and Margaret "Maggie" Beard O'Daniel. She was retired from Bramco after 35 years of service. She was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Ursuline Associates. She was active in St. Ann's confraternity and many other groups and clubs. She was also an avid card player, specifically Bridge.
Survivors include: five siblings, Margaret Mott (d. Bill), Jerry O'Daniel (d. Nelle), Archie O'Daniel III, Sally Newcomb (d. John), and Joe David O'Daniel (Betty); several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Her funeral Mass of Christian burial will be private and will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel, Louisville, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Ann's Confraternity in care of Patty Monks, 4521 Southern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40214.
Online condolences may be left at www.Ratterman.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisville.