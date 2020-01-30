Marcella Parrott Day, 75, Louisville, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She had retired from Walter F. Meuter Customhouse Brokers in Louisville. She was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Virgil Lee Sr. and Mary Lucille Parrott; six brothers, Virgil Lee Parrott Jr., Charles Parrott, James Parrott, Joseph Parrott, Stanley Parrott, and Thomas Parrott; and three sisters, Elizabeth Anne Neil, Mary Rita Newton, and Jane Carol Haleman.
Survivors include: her son, Shawn Lee Canaday (Theresa) of Louisville; grandson, Nicholas Canaday; granddaughter, Ella Canaday; two sisters-in-law, Delores Parrott of Lincoln, Illinois and Sherry Parrott of Lebanon; her longtime companion, Homer Sosh Jr. of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020