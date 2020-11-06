1/1
Marcia Lavern Nalley
1930 - 2020
Marcia Lavern Nalley, 90, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Mason City, Illinois. Nalley had a special love for birds and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her pride and joy, Remyanne.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bernard C. Nalley; parents, Blinn Worth and Bertha Shrader Worth; five sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include: her daughters, Michelle (Tim) Petro of Lebanon and Nancy (Terry) Downing of Redbud, Illinois; sons, Mark (Darla) Musick and Kevin Musick, both of Lincoln, Illinois; sister, Sandra Buttel of Elk Hart, Indiana; brother, Ronnie Worth of Joliet, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Shyanne (Blake) Ford, Zachary Petro, Adam Musick, Kaitlyn Musick; and her great-granddaughter, who was her pride and joy, Remyanne Ford.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. John Simpson officiated.
Pallbearers were Zachary Petro, Blake Ford, Jason Guy, Ethan Spalding, Jay Bland, Ryan Barlow, and Jordan Brady.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
