Marcus Terrell Sanders, 43, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1976 in Lebanon. Sanders was a former employee of TG Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Mildred Lee Sanders.
Survivors include: three sons, T-Marcus Porter of Arizona, Shian Taylor of Bowling Green, and Desean Taylor of Lebanon; and daughter, Za-Niya Sanders of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Lebanon First Baptist Church with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019