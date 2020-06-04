Margaret E. "Pinkie" Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. "Pinkie" Riley, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her parents Charles and Margaret Cowherd Anderson; stepfather, Charles Porter; two children, Dewayne Weathers and Erin Riley; one sister, Donna Porter; and three brothers, Richard Porter, James Porter, and Donnie Porter.
Survivors include: four sisters, Betty Porter, Linda Porter, Aretha Hopkins, and Bertha Buckner, all of Lebanon; three brothers, Charles M. Porter of Campbellsville, Charles F. Porter of Lebanon, and Michael Porter of West Virginia; and one grandchild, Treneshia Jenkins.
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret "Pinkie" Riley will be held at 1 p.m. June 6, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers are Mandel Porter, Adrian Porter, Arnez Wilson, Christopher Porter, Montrae Beam, and Jeffery Beam.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved