Margaret E. "Pinkie" Riley, 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by: her parents Charles and Margaret Cowherd Anderson; stepfather, Charles Porter; two children, Dewayne Weathers and Erin Riley; one sister, Donna Porter; and three brothers, Richard Porter, James Porter, and Donnie Porter.

Survivors include: four sisters, Betty Porter, Linda Porter, Aretha Hopkins, and Bertha Buckner, all of Lebanon; three brothers, Charles M. Porter of Campbellsville, Charles F. Porter of Lebanon, and Michael Porter of West Virginia; and one grandchild, Treneshia Jenkins.

Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret "Pinkie" Riley will be held at 1 p.m. June 6, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers are Mandel Porter, Adrian Porter, Arnez Wilson, Christopher Porter, Montrae Beam, and Jeffery Beam.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

