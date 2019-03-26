Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lucille Grimes. View Sign

Margaret Lucille Grimes, 87, Lebanon passed away on March 24, 2019 at her residence after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Leonard Grimes; her parents, Eddie and Lillian Hudson Jefferies; two daughters, Sandra Lynn Gribbins and Janice Hatcher; son, Larry Grimes; three sisters, Louise Sallee, Edna Mae O'Daniel, and Roselle Jenkins; four brothers, George Jefferies, Danny Jefferies, Cecil Jefferies, and Don Carlos Jefferies; two grandchildren, Amber Grimes and Jason Wayne.

Survivors include: daughter, Lillian Michelle (Michael) Baker of Brandenburg; two sons, David (Libby) Grimes and Christopher Grimes of Lebanon; two brothers, Charles Jefferies and Eddie Jefferies, both of Lebanon; one sister, Jean Barlow of Lebanon; 26 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and a best friend, Sue Brummet.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

Family request visitation after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Michael Brinley, Brandon Gribbins, Tonya Grimes, Tammy Johnson, Tabitha Jones, Tracey Wayne, and Billy Grimes.

Honorary pallbearers are David Grimes, Lawrence Haydon, and Michael Baker.

491 West Main Street

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-2197 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

