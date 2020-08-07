1/1
Margaret Mary Newton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Mary Newton, 83, Charlestown, Indiana, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
She was born on July 10, 1937 in Lebanon. She was a graduate of St. Charles High School. She then graduated from Spaulding University with a nursing degree and served as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mary Immaculate Hospital and Spring View Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: son, William Ray Hardin; husband, Joseph Garland Newton; parents, John Robert Wheatley and Mary Ida Wheatley; brother, Donnie Wheatley; and sister, Jane Smith.
Survivors include: daughter, Karen Elizabeth (Michael) Owens of Charlestown, Indiana; son, Gerald Lee Hardin of Campbellsville; three brothers, John Wheatley of Charlotte, North Carolina, Butch Wheatley of Campbellsville, and Steve Wheatley of Lebanon; three sisters, Rita Lamkin of Louisville, Barbara McClain, and Sarah Tabar-Walker, both of Lexington; and four grandchildren, Kelly Rivers, Carla Hardin, Brandi Owens, and Casey Hardin.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery. Deacon Joe Dant officiated.
Pallbearers were Casey Hardin, Wyatt Rivers, Mason Highbaugh, Tony Mattingly, Paul Fiest, and Hayden Johnson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved