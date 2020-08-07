Margaret Mary Newton, 83, Charlestown, Indiana, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She was born on July 10, 1937 in Lebanon. She was a graduate of St. Charles High School. She then graduated from Spaulding University with a nursing degree and served as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mary Immaculate Hospital and Spring View Hospital.

She was preceded in death by: son, William Ray Hardin; husband, Joseph Garland Newton; parents, John Robert Wheatley and Mary Ida Wheatley; brother, Donnie Wheatley; and sister, Jane Smith.

Survivors include: daughter, Karen Elizabeth (Michael) Owens of Charlestown, Indiana; son, Gerald Lee Hardin of Campbellsville; three brothers, John Wheatley of Charlotte, North Carolina, Butch Wheatley of Campbellsville, and Steve Wheatley of Lebanon; three sisters, Rita Lamkin of Louisville, Barbara McClain, and Sarah Tabar-Walker, both of Lexington; and four grandchildren, Kelly Rivers, Carla Hardin, Brandi Owens, and Casey Hardin.

Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery. Deacon Joe Dant officiated.

Pallbearers were Casey Hardin, Wyatt Rivers, Mason Highbaugh, Tony Mattingly, Paul Fiest, and Hayden Johnson.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

