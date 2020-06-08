Margaret Mary Thompson
1933 - 2020
Margaret Mary Thompson, 87, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Nazareth Home Clifton in Louisville.
Mary was born Jan. 14, 1933 in Loretto to Walter (Bud) and Bessie Thompson.
Mary dedicated her life to teaching in the Catholic school system retiring after 45 years in the classroom. She began teaching as an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph (aka Sr. Mary Claude) in 1954 and taught in various schools in Kentucky - St. Columba (Louisville), St. Edward (Jeffersontown) and Holy Trinity (Fredericktown). Mary left religious life in 1971 and continued teaching in the parochial school system first at St. Christopher (Radcliff) and then at St. James in Elizabethtown, where she taught for 26 years, retiring in 1999. Mary continued to tutor children in her home after her retirement. Her favorite pastimes were painting, reading, golf, playing and vacationing with her sisters. She lived in Elizabethtown prior to moving to Nazareth Home in Jan. 2016, first in assisted living and progressing into long term care as her health deteriorated.
We would like to thank the great staff at Nazareth Home Clifton for providing her with excellent care and compassion throughout her stay there. She was truly blessed, and a blessing to others, and now has found eternal peace.
She was preceded in death by: four infant siblings; her parents; her sister, Betty Jo Simms; brothers-in-law, Louis Simms and Benny Ballard; and her niece, Mary Ann (Simms) Sloane.
Survivors include: her sister, Susan Ballard of Holy Cross; six nephews; 10 nieces; 18 great-nephews; and 14 great-nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with committal rites to follow in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be given to the Catholic Education Foundation at www.ceflou.org.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 8, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
