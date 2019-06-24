Margie Catherine Woford, 83, of Lebanon passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on July 14, 1935 in Chaplin to the late Richard and Grace Thomas Morris. Margie was a retired employee of Jane and Linda Sportswear and was of the Baptist faith.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by: a daughter, Theresa Gootee; a son, Richard Alan Woford; two grandchildren; five brothers; and four sisters.
Survivors include: her daughter, Judy Ewing of Knoxville, Tennessee; her son, Jim (Anita) Woford of Lebanon; a special daughter, Sissy Walls of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Houghlin Funeral Home, Bloomfield, with interment in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin. Bro. Doug Simpson officiated.
The Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 26, 2019