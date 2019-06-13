Marion Vincent Blair, 96, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.
He was born on June 14, 1922 in Lebanon. Blair was a United States Army World War II veteran.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Mary Sybil Blair; parents, Joe O'Conner and Ida Elizabeth Osbourne Blair; son, Thomas Anthony Blair; three sisters, Mary Rita Spalding, Frances Marie Higdon, Amelia Ann Lynch; and two brothers, William Joseph Blair and Tom Blair.
Survivors include: four sons, Kenny (Ruth Ann) Blair, Benny (Mary Anne) Blair, all of Lebanon, Phillip (Raylene) Blair of Crestwood, and Rusty (Dana) Blair of Lebanon; four daughters, Phyllis (Bob) Crane of Lawrenceburg, Patsy (Marty) Blandford of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Margaret (Rob) Wolfe, and Terri (Mike) Knopp, all of Lebanon; 25 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Adam Blair, Bentley Blair, Joe Vincent Blair, Justin Blair, Ashley Blair, Brandon Blair, and Ben Cecil.
Honorary pallbearers were Andrew Spalding, Brian Knopp, Mikie Knopp, Phillip Crane, Bobby Joe Crane, and Stacy Benningfield.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 19, 2019