Martha Beaven Bowling, 92, New Haven, went to be with her heavenly Father Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Lorette Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx.

She was born June 29, 1928 in Marion County to the late Hugh Mattingly and Irene Elizabeth Hamilton Beaven. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church. She was very active in her family's activities. She was a member of the church choir, bereavement group, and Alter Society. She also worked at the New Hope Food Bank.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband of 26 years, Charles W. Bowling Jr.; son, Louis Bowling; and one brother, Hugh Beaven.

Survivors include: two sons, Kevin Bowling and Terry (Carol) Bowling; five daughters, Martha Ann (Wayne) Mattingly, Charlotte (Jim) Weaver, Barbara (Rodney) Burgin, Cecily (Bill) Riley, and Laura (Michael) Corbett; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Bill Beaven; two sisters, Cecily Blair and Julia Sims; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a private graveside service at St. Vincent DePaul Church. Father Matthew Hardesty will officiate.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.



