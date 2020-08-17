1/1
Martha Bridget Abell
1948 - 2020
Martha Bridget Abell, 72, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.
She was born July 26, 1948 in Nelson County.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Wallace and Nancy Dant; brother, John Wally Dant Jr.; and sister, Mary Anna.
Survivors include: her husband, Joseph " Joe Paul" Abell; two sons, Michael Todd (Jenny) Abell and Kevin (Trina) Abell; daughter, Valerie Lynette (Michael) Smothers; grandchildren, Katie Abell, Anna Abell, Jenna Rose Abell, Austin Abell, Collin Abell, Lauren Smothers, Dalton Smothers, and Brooke Smothers; two great-grandchildren, Easton Lane Abell and Emma Grace Delonjay; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Austin Abell, Collin Abell, Dalton Smothers, Sammy Roller, Wally Dant, Jonathon Dant, and Cary Dant.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
