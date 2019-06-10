Martha Ellen Whitehouse Belden, 87, Lebanon died at 7:23 a.m. June 8, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Oct 4, 1931 in Gravel Switch.
She was preceded in death by: her parents Hubert Ray and Mary Ethel Whitehouse Belden; her husband, Delmer Ira Belden; and son, Jerry Frank Belden.
Survivors include: two sons, Delmer Ray (Lenora) Belden of New Albany, Indiana and Larry D. Belden of Lebanon; one daughter, Mary Ann (Lee) Scully of Mt. Washington; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery, Bradfordsville.
Visitation is after 4 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Palbearers are Angie Martinez, Brenda Clark, Chasity Scully, Chris Scully, Charlie Scully, and Lee Scully.
Honorary pallbearers are Kyler Scully, Micah Scully, Logan Scully, and Landon Clark.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 12, 2019