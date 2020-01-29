Martha Risteen Marlin Hunt, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gene Hunt; one daughter, Martha Janice Hunt; one sister, Libby Marlin; and one brother, Frank Marlin.
Survivors include: two daughters, Genese (Chesley) Campbell of Lebanon and Tammy (Mark) Hebel of Lakeland, Florida; three sons, Chris (Julie) Hunt of Lebanon, Jack (Jeannie) Hunt of Raywick, and Dean (Debbie) Hunt of Lebanon; one brother, Charles (Patsy) Marlin of Fisherville; one sister, Geneva Ewing of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy York will officiate.
Family request visitation after 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Travis Hunt, Andy Thomas, Kyle Thomas, Tyler Hunt, Austin Hunt, Zack Hunt, Will Hunt, Alex Hebel, Amanda Brooks, and Larry Brooks.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020