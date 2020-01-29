Martha Risteen (Marlin) Hunt

Martha Risteen Marlin Hunt, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gene Hunt; one daughter, Martha Janice Hunt; one sister, Libby Marlin; and one brother, Frank Marlin.
Survivors include: two daughters, Genese (Chesley) Campbell of Lebanon and Tammy (Mark) Hebel of Lakeland, Florida; three sons, Chris (Julie) Hunt of Lebanon, Jack (Jeannie) Hunt of Raywick, and Dean (Debbie) Hunt of Lebanon; one brother, Charles (Patsy) Marlin of Fisherville; one sister, Geneva Ewing of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Mt. Washington Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy York will officiate.
Family request visitation after 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Travis Hunt, Andy Thomas, Kyle Thomas, Tyler Hunt, Austin Hunt, Zack Hunt, Will Hunt, Alex Hebel, Amanda Brooks, and Larry Brooks.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020
