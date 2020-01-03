Mary Alice Mattingly Elkins, 87, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, at Franciscan Home in Louisville.
She was born on May 7, 1932, in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Norman R. Elkins; her parents; two sons; two brothers; two sisters; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include: her children, Norma Pierce (Jerry), Edward Elkins (Veronica), Jeane Noland (Terry), Debra S. Elkins, and Brian K. Elkins; sisters, Theresa Uhl (Ray), Flo Burress (Irvin), and Roberta Donahue; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Owen Funeral Home, Louisville. A private burial followed.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020