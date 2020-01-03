Mary Alice (Mattingly) Elkins (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mary Alice was one of my high school classmates. Use to..."
    - Ann Browning
  • "Gonna miss you Grandma wish I got to spend more time with..."
    - William Elkins
Service Information
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
40216
(502)-447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Obituary
Mary Alice Mattingly Elkins, 87, passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, at Franciscan Home in Louisville.
She was born on May 7, 1932, in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Norman R. Elkins; her parents; two sons; two brothers; two sisters; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include: her children, Norma Pierce (Jerry), Edward Elkins (Veronica), Jeane Noland (Terry), Debra S. Elkins, and Brian K. Elkins; sisters, Theresa Uhl (Ray), Flo Burress (Irvin), and Roberta Donahue; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Owen Funeral Home, Louisville. A private burial followed.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
