Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Funeral 11:00 AM Private funeral livestreamed on Mattingly Funeral Home facebook page View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alisa "Lisa" Rummage, 52, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was born Sept. 7, 1967 in Marion County. She was a retired special education teacher with Nelson County Public Schools with 26 years of service. She taught at Bloomfield and Old Kentucky Home Middle Schools. She was a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center and she loved scrapbooking.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, James Colbert and Lillian Irene Smith Riggs; and one brother, Joseph Randall Riggs.

Survivors include: her husband, Tony Rummage; one son, Glen Paul "G.P." Riggs (Nicole) of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Arabella, Amelia, Taylor, and Bethany Riggs; two sisters, Julita Jeffries (Rodney) of Campbellsville and Debra Lee (Glenn) of Calvary; four brothers, Tommy and Glen Riggs, both of Lebanon, Mike Riggs (Dorothy) of Calvary, and Frank Riggs (Kim) of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Izzy and Hannah Rummage; and one nephew, Gavin Rummage.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Pleasant Run Cemetery. Pastor Troy Mattingly will officiate.

The services are not open to the public but will be live streamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorials may go to Susan G. Coleman Foundation at

Pallbearers are Glen Riggs, Frank Riggs, Danny Riggs, Mike Riggs, Joseph May, Jeremy May, Joe Craig Riggs, Spencer Riggs, Jamie Riggs, and Timothy Smothers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mary Alisa "Lisa" Rummage, 52, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.She was born Sept. 7, 1967 in Marion County. She was a retired special education teacher with Nelson County Public Schools with 26 years of service. She taught at Bloomfield and Old Kentucky Home Middle Schools. She was a member of Family Fellowship Prayer Center and she loved scrapbooking.She was preceded in death by: her parents, James Colbert and Lillian Irene Smith Riggs; and one brother, Joseph Randall Riggs.Survivors include: her husband, Tony Rummage; one son, Glen Paul "G.P." Riggs (Nicole) of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Arabella, Amelia, Taylor, and Bethany Riggs; two sisters, Julita Jeffries (Rodney) of Campbellsville and Debra Lee (Glenn) of Calvary; four brothers, Tommy and Glen Riggs, both of Lebanon, Mike Riggs (Dorothy) of Calvary, and Frank Riggs (Kim) of Elizabethtown; two nieces, Izzy and Hannah Rummage; and one nephew, Gavin Rummage.Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Pleasant Run Cemetery. Pastor Troy Mattingly will officiate.The services are not open to the public but will be live streamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.Memorials may go to Susan G. Coleman Foundation at ww5.komen.org. Pallbearers are Glen Riggs, Frank Riggs, Danny Riggs, Mike Riggs, Joseph May, Jeremy May, Joe Craig Riggs, Spencer Riggs, Jamie Riggs, and Timothy Smothers.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close