Service Information Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home 491 West Main Street Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-2197

Mary Almarine Whitlock Hickey, 96, Lebanon, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her sons.

She was born Nov. 15, 1923 in Marion County, to the late Hon. Robert Henry Whitlock and Carrie Benningfield Whitlock.

She was a lifelong member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church. Almarine graduated from Saint Augustine High School, Saint Helena's Business School, and Saint Catherine College. Almarine was active in her church and community. She was an avid gardener, loved to play bridge and was passionate about walking. She was instrumental in planning and development of the walking track at Graham Memorial Park, which she enjoyed walking on a daily until she was no longer able to.

Almarine had a deep and abiding faith in God, who blessed her with joy, peace of mind and a very rewarding life. Her children were her greatest blessing in addition to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, John Hickey Sr.; three children, John Hickey Jr., Bob Hickey, and Mary Ellen Kegel, one sister, Marcella Long; and two brothers, Conway and Jimmie Whitlock.

Survivors include: six sons, Tim, Pat (Brenda), Joe (Sue) , Mike (Trish), Tom (Chad), and Jim Hickey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores Ann Whitlock and Laura Etta Smith, both of Lebanon; and one brother, Henry (Nancy) Whitlock of Dallas, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Augustine School or Hosparus.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

