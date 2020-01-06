Mary Angela "Ann" Leake, 97, Loretto, formerly of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Holy Cross. She was a former employee of Dolph Map Company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Ann has always been such a loving, kind, thoughtful presence in our lives. While living in Florida, Ann and Pete hosted family every year for good food and fun. She has been the most wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could dream of having. We have been supported by her unconditionally love and patience. When her grandchildren were asked years ago if their grandmother had a favorite, they each immediately said that they were sure they were her favorite. Her wonderful gift to us was that she made all of us feel like we were the most special, loved person in the world. Our world will be a less kind and beautiful place without her.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Eugene "Pete" Leake; her son, John Willett "Bill" Mattingly; her father and mother, Emmett and Rose Newton Hutchins; one sister, Ruby Thomas; four brothers, Archie, Jimmy, Larry, and Leo Hutchins; and one grandson, John Michael Mattingly.
Survivors include: one son, Darrell Mattingly of Loretto; one daughter-in-law, Kathy Mattingly; four grandchildren, Chris Mattingly (Heather), Matthew Mattingly (Kate Dennis), David Mattingly (Amanda LeDuke), and Sarah Mattingly; two great-grandchildren, Sylvan and Silas Mattingly; and two sisters, Rose Covert of Leavenworth, Washington and Nancy Westfall (Maurice) of Nicholasville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.
Pallbearers are her grandsons and Phil Mattingly.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020