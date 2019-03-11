Mary Ann Mattingly, age 71, of Campbellsville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
|
Mattingly was born on Nov. 26, 1947 in Lebanon. She was preceded in death by her mother: Mary Apollonia Clark Thomas; two brothers: Randell Williams and Joseph "J.V." Williams; and a sister, Jean Carol Edelen.
Survivors include: two daughters, Melissa (Jerry) Mardis of Campbellsville and Judy Kay Ruley of Lebanon; a sister, Wanda Akers of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at the St. Augustine Catholic Church. Cremation followed.
A prayer service was held at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home with Deacon Joe Dant officiating.
Pallbearers were Timmy Williams, Randy Williams, Bobby Williams, Bryan Edelen, Tom Edelen and Ricky Edelen. Honorary pallbearers were Regina Edelen, Cathy Edelen and Renee Whitlock.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of the arrangements.
