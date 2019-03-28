Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Mudd. View Sign

Mary Ann Mudd, 68, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1950 in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Francis Eugene "Gene" Mudd; son, Tommy Mudd; parents, Abell Thomas and Margaret Ray Thomas; and three brothers, David Thomas, John Thomas, and Harold Thomas.

Survivors include: two sons, Bill (Michelle) Mudd of Louisville and Eric Mudd of Lebanon; two daughters, Lori (Tom) Sparks and Debbie Mudd (Talbin Overstreet), both of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd, and Ethan Sparks; two brothers, Ronnie Thomas and Tony Thomas; and sister, Theresa (Thomas) Lee.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Ethan Sparks, Tom Sparks, and Talbin Overstreet.

Honorary pallbearers were Hilda Powell, Mary Ann Mattingly, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd, Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Theresa Lee, Vickie Sue Wright, and Eddie Ryan.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Mudd, 68, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence.She was born on Aug. 14, 1950 in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by: her husband, Francis Eugene "Gene" Mudd; son, Tommy Mudd; parents, Abell Thomas and Margaret Ray Thomas; and three brothers, David Thomas, John Thomas, and Harold Thomas.Survivors include: two sons, Bill (Michelle) Mudd of Louisville and Eric Mudd of Lebanon; two daughters, Lori (Tom) Sparks and Debbie Mudd (Talbin Overstreet), both of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd, and Ethan Sparks; two brothers, Ronnie Thomas and Tony Thomas; and sister, Theresa (Thomas) Lee.A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.Pallbearers were Alec Mudd, Jarred Mudd, Lucas Mudd, Ethan Sparks, Tom Sparks, and Talbin Overstreet.Honorary pallbearers were Hilda Powell, Mary Ann Mattingly, Kaitlyn Mudd, Hannah Mudd, Leah Mudd, Rachel Mudd, Theresa Lee, Vickie Sue Wright, and Eddie Ryan.Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Bosley Funeral Home

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close