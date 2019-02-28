Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne O'Daniel. View Sign

Mary Anne O'Daniel, 69, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

She was born on June 24, 1949 in Lebanon. She was a retired employee of TG Kentucky and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was an organ donor.

She was preceded in death by: her father, Joseph Victor Mudd Sr.

Survivors include: her husband of 46 years, Robert M. "Bob" O'Daniel of Lebanon; son, Brian M. O'Daniel of Campbellsville; daughter, Julie Marie Garrett of Lebanon; mother, Pauline Bowling Mudd of Lebanon; nine brothers, Vic Mudd, John (Char) Mudd, Tommy Mudd, Mark Mudd, all of Lexington, Louis "Pat" (Donna) Mudd of Springfield, Tony Mudd of Louisville, Dennis Mudd of Nicholasville, Kenny Mudd of Versailles, Richard (Glenda) Mudd of Biloxi, Mississippi; sister, Nancy (Wendell) Luckett of Lebanon, and three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Father David Farrell officiated.

Pallbearers were her brothers, Vic Mudd, John Mudd, Tommy Mudd, Mark Mudd, Louis "Pat" Mudd, Tony Mudd, Dennis Mudd, Kenny Mudd, and Richard Mudd.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2019

