Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Doris Furman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born to the late Lucy Anderson (nee Graves) and Louis Montgomery on Jan. 19, 1940 in Springfield. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Rosenwald High School in Lebanon. She was married to the late William Furman.

Doris was an entrepreneur for five years as owner of "The 1800 Club" in Lebanon. She later moved to Louisville, and worked for 23 years as a deputy sheriff at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office until she retired on Nov. 1, 2009. She was elected for city council of West Buechel and served for 10 years.

She was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Louisville and volunteered at many of the local Catholic schools while in retirement. She was an avid softball player and bowler.

Doris was a devoted mother to her children, Rodney Allen Furman and his wife, Joy of Liberty, Curtis Vincent Furman and his wife, Angela of Lebanon, William "David" Furman Jr. and his wife, Karen of New Albany, Indiana, and Robert Leon Furman (deceased). Loving grandmother to Cedric, Ronyell, Latoya, LaKeshia, Tomias, Timothy, Erica, Rachel, Taylor, Tyler, and 19 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to her siblings, Lucy Denise Fogel (deceased), Joseph Carnell Montgomery of Teaneck, New Jersey, and Michael Andrew Montgomery of Lebanon.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Newcomer East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

Due to current restrictions, only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the visiting room and only 30 people will be allowed in the room at the time of the service. Also, to comply with governor's order, all guest are required to wear facemasks. The service will be live streamed at

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shop with a Deputy: (

Mary Doris Furman, 80, died Monday, May 11, 2020.She was born to the late Lucy Anderson (nee Graves) and Louis Montgomery on Jan. 19, 1940 in Springfield. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Rosenwald High School in Lebanon. She was married to the late William Furman.Doris was an entrepreneur for five years as owner of "The 1800 Club" in Lebanon. She later moved to Louisville, and worked for 23 years as a deputy sheriff at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office until she retired on Nov. 1, 2009. She was elected for city council of West Buechel and served for 10 years.She was an active member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Louisville and volunteered at many of the local Catholic schools while in retirement. She was an avid softball player and bowler.Doris was a devoted mother to her children, Rodney Allen Furman and his wife, Joy of Liberty, Curtis Vincent Furman and his wife, Angela of Lebanon, William "David" Furman Jr. and his wife, Karen of New Albany, Indiana, and Robert Leon Furman (deceased). Loving grandmother to Cedric, Ronyell, Latoya, LaKeshia, Tomias, Timothy, Erica, Rachel, Taylor, Tyler, and 19 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to her siblings, Lucy Denise Fogel (deceased), Joseph Carnell Montgomery of Teaneck, New Jersey, and Michael Andrew Montgomery of Lebanon.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Newcomer East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.Due to current restrictions, only 30 people at a time will be allowed in the visiting room and only 30 people will be allowed in the room at the time of the service. Also, to comply with governor's order, all guest are required to wear facemasks. The service will be live streamed at Veercast.com/furman and will also be placed on the funeral home website after the service at www.newcomerkentuckiana.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Shop with a Deputy: ( https://tinyurl.com/dorisfurman. ) Donations will directly benefit the St. Joe Orphanage in Louisville. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close