Mary Ellen O'Daniel, 89, Shepherdsville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 22, 1931 in Loretto. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Aloysius Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for more than seven decades. Her passions were reading, cooking, vegetable gardening, canning and general outdoor work. She always wanted to help wild and pet animals have healthy lives. She nurtured everyone and gave of herself willingly, always putting others first.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lawrence O'Daniel (2017); two grandsons, Danny Lee O'Daniel and William J. O'Daniel; her father and mother, Joseph Dennis Miles and Mary Ellen Mattingly Miles; six sisters, Pauline Avery, Louise Evans, Genevieve Lanham, Mary Richards, Vickie Jacobs, and one infant; five brothers, Joseph Clem, Joseph Orville, John, James and Harold Miles.

Survivors include: two daughters, Joan Riddell (Tom) and Sue O'Daniel, all of Louisville; three sons, Joseph O'Daniel (Kathy) of Henry County, Stanley O'Daniel (Cathy) of Oldham County, and Danny O'Daniel (Nancy Moore) of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Terry L. Langford will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 74, Loretto, KY 40037 or Hosparus, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store