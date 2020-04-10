Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evelyn Cissell, 87, Loretto, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born April 5, 1933 in Calvary. She was a retired employee of the Loretto Motherhouse and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a devout catholic and prayed the rosary every day.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Bernard Cissell; three infant grandchildren, Daniel Newton and twins, Amber and Brooke Mattingly; one infant great-granddaughter; her parents, Charles Phillip and Mary Prudence Mattingly Brussell; four sisters, Ethel Reynolds, Henrietta Gootee, Kathleen Lindsey and Betty Spalding; and one brother, Charles Henry "Sonny" Brussell.

Survivors include: four daughters, Debbie Newton (Jerry) of Loretto, Zita Vaughn (Larry) of Finley, Annette Newton, and Bernadette Mattingly (Dave), all of Loretto; six grandchildren, Michael Newton, Chuckie Newton, Adam Newton, Laura Vaughn Garrett, Bradley Vaughn, and Dakota Mattingly; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Brussell of Louisville.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Rev. Brian Lamberson will preside.

A private prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday by Deacon Joseph R. Dant presiding.

Services are not open to the public but may be viewed live on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Pallbearers are grandchildren and Tyler Garrett and Andrew Newton.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

