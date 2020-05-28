Mary Frances Devine
1933 - 2020
Mary Frances Devine, 86, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Jeffersontown Rehab in Louisville.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Liberty. Devine was a retired nurse and hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Morgan L. Devine; parents, James Lawrence "Chic" Hatter and Zora Ellen Carmichael; two sisters, Ina Veldena Akers and Adelle Brown; and three brothers, Melvin Hatter, Alfred Hatter, and Albert Hatter.
Survivors include: three daughters, Mary Donnetta Russell of Campbellsville, Dreyana Russell (Donnie) Phillips of Lebanon, and Delayna Tungate of Bradfordsville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Old Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Donnie Phillips, Sam Phillips, Aaron Derringer, David Adkins, Daniel Lay, Delayna Tungate, and Dreyana Phillips.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
