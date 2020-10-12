Mary Generose Caldwell Spalding, 90, Springfield, died at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 11, 1930 in Marion County. She was a homemaker, a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, a member of the Third Order of St. Dominic, where she served as prioress for many years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Austin Luckett and Agnes Ophelia Spalding Caldwell; her husband, Joseph Earl Spalding on Feb. 26, 1999; two grandchildren, Daniel and Lindsay Spalding; and four brothers, Ambrose, Joe, Ernie, and Andy Caldwell.

Survivors include: four sons, Joe Lee (Patty) Spalding of Cox's Creek, David (Marilyn) Spalding, Freddie (Mary Beth) Spalding, and Austin Spalding, all of Springfield; six daughters, Karen Hamilton, Lisa (Lynn) Wimsatt, Michelle (Pat) Smith and Jennifer (Steve) Taylor, all of Springfield, Mary Lou (Bobby Joe) Corbett of Holy Cross, and Reedie (Larry) Haydon of Lebanon; a brother, Rev. Austin Caldwell of Pee Wee Valley; three sisters, Dorothy Bradshaw and Mary Jane (Jodie) Miles of Lebanon, and Imogene Caldwell of Cox's Creek; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P., Rev. Austin Caldwell, and Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, where friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 7-9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Pallbearers are Trent, Jerod, Cory, David, Chad, and Ryan Spalding, Cole Wimsatt, Phillip Hamilton, Thomas Smith, and Gavin Taylor.

Contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, is entrusted with arrangements.

