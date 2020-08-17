Mary Helen Abell Osborne, 84, of Springfield, died at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Marion County to the late Joseph Edward and Mary Celeste Mattingly Abell. She had worked as a machine operator for Cowden Manufacturing Company and Bardstown Manufacturing Company (Jonathon Logan) in Bardstown, was a homemaker, and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She was also preceded in death by: a son, John Osborne; a daughter, Mary Osborne; a granddaughter, Stephanie Osborne; four brothers, Alvin, Bert, J.B., and Leo Abell; and three sisters, Louise Blandford Thomas, Clara Hutchins and Teresa Mattingly.

Survivors include: her husband, Johnnie Osborne; two sons, Eddie (Linda) Osborne of Bardstown and John "Hooker" (Dana) Osborne of Springfield; a daughter, Wanda (Billy Carl) Foster of Springfield; a sister, Thelma Haggard of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Alice Abell of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Stacey Hall, Krystal Mattingly, and Daniel and Kirby Osborne; and five great-grandchildren, McClain and Avery Osborne, Zeek Mattingly, and Nash and Knox Berens.

All services will be private.

The family has requested that contributions please be made to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Springfield, is entrusted with arrangements.

