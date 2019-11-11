Mary Irene O'Daniel, 77, passed away in Louisville on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Raywick to the late Paul Michael Lee and Mary Ethel Minor.
She was preceded in death by: her twin sister, Christine Nally (C.L.) of Bardstown; and brother, Mike Lee (Shelda) of Raywick.
Survivors include: her daughter, Sandra Kaye Turner (Scott) of Charlotte, North Carolina; her sisters, Sherry Abell of Louisville, Wanda Wise (Jerry) of Campbellsville, and Rita Fadell (Joseph) of Atlanta, Georgia; and her brother, Paul Lee of Hodgenville.
Cremation was chosen.
Irene's memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Committal rites will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019