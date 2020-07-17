1/1
Mary Jane (Ward) Roution
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Ward Roution, 88, Lebanon, entered into eternal life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rolling Hills Nursing Home with her sons, John and Greg at her side.
She served three years in the United States Air Force. She was very proud of her time in the Air Force, and was a supporter sending many petitions to military women of her era and others to get The Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington, D.C. While stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii at Hickman Air Force Base she met and married her husband, Clifton Roution in November 1956. Their marriage lasted 60 years. They spent most of this time working side by side.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Clifton Roution; her parents, Lee J. Ward and Amanda Tucker Ward; two sisters, Maybell Jean Ward and Marilla Joy Rhine; and three brothers, Valentine, Lee James, and Richard Ward.
Survivors include: her two sons, John M. Roution Sr. and wife, Bonnie, of Lebanon and Gregory Wayne Roution and wife, Jeni, of Floyd Knobs, Indiana; two sisters, Mae Joanna (Tom) O'Connor of Eagle River, Alaska and Manda Josephine (Carl) Hofer of Ashland, Ohio; one brother, Glen (Sharon) Ward of Norwalk, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two very special friends, Delaine Welborn of Atlanta, Georgia, who served as her matron of honor and Dolly Shelby of Campbellsville.
Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Peggy Birmingham officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved