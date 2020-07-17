Mary Jane Ward Roution, 88, Lebanon, entered into eternal life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rolling Hills Nursing Home with her sons, John and Greg at her side.

She served three years in the United States Air Force. She was very proud of her time in the Air Force, and was a supporter sending many petitions to military women of her era and others to get The Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington, D.C. While stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii at Hickman Air Force Base she met and married her husband, Clifton Roution in November 1956. Their marriage lasted 60 years. They spent most of this time working side by side.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Clifton Roution; her parents, Lee J. Ward and Amanda Tucker Ward; two sisters, Maybell Jean Ward and Marilla Joy Rhine; and three brothers, Valentine, Lee James, and Richard Ward.

Survivors include: her two sons, John M. Roution Sr. and wife, Bonnie, of Lebanon and Gregory Wayne Roution and wife, Jeni, of Floyd Knobs, Indiana; two sisters, Mae Joanna (Tom) O'Connor of Eagle River, Alaska and Manda Josephine (Carl) Hofer of Ashland, Ohio; one brother, Glen (Sharon) Ward of Norwalk, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two very special friends, Delaine Welborn of Atlanta, Georgia, who served as her matron of honor and Dolly Shelby of Campbellsville.

Funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Peggy Birmingham officiated.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



