Mary Jane Spalding of Lebanon passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7 at Nazareth Home Highlands in Louisville.

She was born May 19, 1926 in Louisville to George and Mayme Knadler who preceded her in death. Mary Jane married Maurice D. Spalding and moved to Lebanon where they lived and raised their family. Maurice passed away in 2016. Mary Jane was a devoted mother to her nine children who loved her dearly.

Also preceding her in death were: brothers, Stuart, John, and George Knadler; a sister, Lillian Kammer; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Farmer Spalding.

Survivors include: her children, Mary Stuart (David) Haydon, Jane (Doug) Corbett, Maurice Doody Spalding Jr., Cile (David) Kendrick, Martha Spalding, Sally (Ross) Kushner, Susan Spalding, Robert Spalding, and Joe Spading; 13 special grandchildren, Matt Spalding, Sarah Kendrick, Stuart, Joseph, and Charley Haydon, Emily, Abby, and Mark Corbett, Max and Claire Kushner, Loren and Blake Spalding, and Connor Spalding; seven adorable great-grandchildren, Sawyer Corbett, Wesley, Rosalyn, and Ella Corbett, Mary Claire and Jack Haydon, and Madison Spalding.

A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. A private burial will be scheduled at the St. Augustine Church Cemetery at a later date.

Pallbearers were her beloved grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Marion County Public Library, 201 East Main Street, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

