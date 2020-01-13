Mary Jane Warren, 65, Calvary, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
She was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Marion County to the late Paul and Catherine Peterson Rogers. She was a former employee of TG KY in Lebanon and Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.
Survivors include: her son, Brian Warren (Kristy) of Lebanon; her daughter, Sarah Warren of Louisville; five grandchildren, Greta Warren of Elizabethtown, Cinnamon Jewell (Chris) of Hodgenville, Mathew Fisher (Maggie), and Brooke Smith, all of Lebanon, and Tanner Fisher (Amber) of Saint Mary's; seven great-grandchildren, Zoey Spalding, Layla Fisher, Hadley Fisher, Taylan and Talon Jewell, Blakelyn Fisher, and Kinsley Fisher; four sisters, Paula Blanford of Bardstown, Rita Rust (Dennis) of Springfield, Karen Hayes (Wayne), and Lisa Brown (Bobby), all of Lebanon; four brothers, Kenny Rogers (Prudence) of Bardstown, Vincent Rogers (Betty Jo) of Campbellsville, Frank Rogers of Loretto, and Joe Rogers of Cox's Creek; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Cremation will follow.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020