Mary Kathleen Mills, 74, Louisville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

She was a retired employee of Lincoln Life Insurance Company in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her father and mother, William Herbert and Annie Jane Jacobs Mattingly; one sister, Virginia Stump; three brothers, Larry Mattingly, David Lee Mattingly Sr., and Frankie Mattingly; and one sister-in-law, Linda "Moe" Hutchins Mills.

Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Freddy Mills; one sister, Brenda McElroy (Charles) of Finley; three brothers, Bobby Mattingly (Beverly) and Harold Mattingly, all of Lebanon, and Johnnie Mattingly (Angela) of Willisburg; four brothers-in-law, J.W. Mills and Nan B. Mills (Linda), both of Mount Washington, Tommy Mills (Jane), and Joe Paul Mills (June), all of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law, Libby Abell (Marion) and Ursula LaFayette, all of Louisville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

