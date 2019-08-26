Mary Lane, 60, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019 at her residence after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, John Wesley and Betty Joyce Helm; two sisters, Goldie Helm and Kathy Helm; and one brother, Keith Helm.
Survivors include: her husband, Johnny Lane of Lebanon; two daughters, Pamela Judd of Liberty and Tina Lane of Lebanon; one son, Johnny Lane Jr. of Bradfordsville; five grandchildren; one brother, Clea Helm of Lebanon; and two sisters, Vickie (Darrell) Gribbins and Marsha Vaughn, both of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Robert Judd officiated.
Pallbearers were Johnny Lane Jr., Mike Ryan, Michael Gribbins, John Purdom, Jamie Coffman, and Fred Maldonado.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019