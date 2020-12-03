Mary Leona Mattingly, 74, Holy Cross, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 28, 1946 in Marion County. She enjoyed playing cards and gardening.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of 49 years, James W. "Billy" Mattingly (March 14, 2015); her parents, Joseph Gonza and Mary Essie Newton Riggs; and three sisters, Glessie Mae Brady, Jane Marice Stennitt, and Clara M. DeWitt.

Survivors include: three sons, Bobby Mattingly of Holy Cross, Bill Mattingly (Stacy) of Raywick, and Jody Mattingly (Margaret) of Springfield; one daughter, Rena Bartley (Jerry) of Holy Cross; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence and Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville; and two brothers, Buddy Riggs (Becky) of Holy Cross and Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown.

Private funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.

The funeral will be livestreamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page.

Private visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home.

